Hamas is likely to reject Trump's Gaza proposal, Hamas official tells BBC

A senior Hamas official told the BBC that the terrorist organization is likely to reject Donald Trump's ceasefire plan for Gaza, saying it "serves Israel's interests" and "ignores those of the Palestinian people."

The official said that Hamas was not likely to agree to handing over their weapons and disarming or to the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF), which it sees as a new form of occupation, the BBC reported.

Trump told Netanyahu at the press meeting in Washington that Israel would have his full backing to continue its operation in Gaza and "finish the job" of destroying Hamas and ensuring Gaza does not continue to pose a security threat to Israel at its borders if the group were to reject this proposal.

He gave Hamas 3-4 days to respond to the plan. Otherwise, he said, "It's going to be a very sad end." Hamas could choose the “easy way or hard way” going forward, Netanyahu added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority, along with many international leaders and Arab and Muslim countries have expressed their support of the proposal, encouraging Hamas to agree.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1973029049451581838 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Two Trump administration sources told i24NEWS that the Gaza plan is not open for negotiations. They said that technical disputes and clarification requests are expected from Hamas and could be discussed, but rejection of the substance of the 20 points will be seen as rejection of the whole plan.