'Hamas eats so well they need Ozempic,' says US Ambassador to Israel

Recommended -

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sparked controversy during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Monday, claiming that hunger in Gaza is the result of Hamas’ control over the food market.

“They don’t care that the people of Gaza eat, they care that they themselves eat,” Huckabee said. He added that Hamas fighters “eat well and none of them are hungry, instead of food, they need some Ozempic,” referencing the popular weight-loss drug.

Huckabee argued that international food aid efforts have disrupted Hamas’ ability to profit from controlling supplies, which he claimed is why the group resists humanitarian deliveries.

Known for his staunch support of Israel, the Republican diplomat has a history of provocative remarks on Middle East policy.

Last month, he mocked French President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN, joking that France might offer the Riviera for the new entity, calling it “France-en-Stine.”