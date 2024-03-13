IDF eliminates terrorists across Gaza, rocket squad 5 minutes after launch | LIVE UPDATES
Palestinian reports claim Israeli security forces arrested a Fatah party spokesperson along with another man in the West Bank area
Palestinian reports claimed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested Fatah party spokesperson Muhammed Rabia, along with another man. Meanwhile, Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh said "there is an opportunity for a multi-stage agreement" but blamed Israeli "stubbornness."
To catch up on the full events of the war from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Palestinian reports of Hamas eliminating a Gaza clan head for 'contact with Israel'
IDF cancels religious event at Mt Meron amid rocket fire from southern Lebanon
Earlier rocket fire in northern Israel lands in open air, no reports of injury or damage; Locality says school activity continues
IDF previews new land, air and sea routes for aid entry to Gaza
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
Houthis claim success in hypersonic missile test
Delta Air Lines to resume JFK-TLV flights to Israel starting June
Hezbollah chief claims Israel is 'losing' the war in Gaza, Lebanon
IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists across Gaza, rocket squad 5 minutes after launch, according to morning update
CENTCOM intercepts Houthi drone, missile attack
U.S. may sanction West Bank outposts for extremist settler violence - report
Protestors block central Israeli highway, demanding hostage deal
Pro-Palestinian protestors block access to San Francisco airport
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1767961884706353412
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
U.S. backs targeted operation in Rafah against Hamas leadership, but not all-out maneuver - Politico report