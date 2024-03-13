IDF eliminates terrorists across Gaza, rocket squad 5 minutes after launch | LIVE UPDATES

Palestinian reports claim Israeli security forces arrested a Fatah party spokesperson along with another man in the West Bank area

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
Palestinian reports claimed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested Fatah party spokesperson Muhammed Rabia, along with another man. Meanwhile, Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh said "there is an opportunity for a multi-stage agreement" but blamed Israeli "stubbornness."

Palestinian reports of Hamas eliminating a Gaza clan head for 'contact with Israel'

IDF cancels religious event at Mt Meron amid rocket fire from southern Lebanon

Earlier rocket fire in northern Israel lands in open air, no reports of injury or damage; Locality says school activity continues

IDF previews new land, air and sea routes for aid entry to Gaza

IDF Spokesperson
Humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip via the "96th Gate" from Israel.IDF Spokesperson

Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities

Houthis claim success in hypersonic missile test

Delta Air Lines to resume JFK-TLV flights to Israel starting June

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
FILE - A Delta Airlines Boeing 757(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Hezbollah chief claims Israel is 'losing' the war in Gaza, Lebanon

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
File photo of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addressing a crowd during the Shia holy day of Ashoura in a southern suburb of Beirut, LebanonAP Photo/Hassan Ammar

IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists across Gaza, rocket squad 5 minutes after launch, according to morning update

CENTCOM intercepts Houthi drone, missile attack

U.S. may sanction West Bank outposts for extremist settler violence - report

Protestors block central Israeli highway, demanding hostage deal

Pro-Palestinian protestors block access to San Francisco airport

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1767961884706353412

U.S. backs targeted operation in Rafah against Hamas leadership, but not all-out maneuver - Politico report

