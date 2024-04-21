Hamas leader Haniyeh accuses U.S. of protection for Israeli actions in Gaza

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh launched scathing criticisms against the United States, accusing it of providing political cover for Israeli actions and blocking recognition of a Palestinian state under the UN umbrella.

Haniyeh asserted, "The U.S. position is deceptive," adding, "even though it says it does not want civilians to be harmed, this is an attempt at manipulation."

He further claimed that the civilian casualties in Gaza, which Hamas claims is in the thousands, were the result of U.S. weaponry and political backing.

Regarding a potential military operation by the Israeli army in Rafah, Haniyeh warned, "I call on all brotherly countries, our brothers in Egypt, our brothers in Türkiye, our brothers in Qatar as mediators, and the European countries to take action to restrain (Israeli) aggression and prevent the operation in Rafah, as well as the complete withdrawal (of the Israeli army) from the Gaza Strip and the end of the attacks on Gaza."

Haniyeh also accused Israel of refusing to accept a ceasefire despite numerous proposals, stating, "Israel has not accepted a ceasefire in Gaza despite all the negotiations as dozens of proposals have been submitted through mediators."

Israel has said that Hamas's current position, which calls for full IDF withdrawn from the Gaza Strip in any ceasefire and hostage deal, is not realistic.

Regarding the governance of Gaza after the conflict, Haniyeh stated, "Hamas is not insisting on being the sole authority in the administration of Gaza, but we are part of the Palestinian people and can establish a national unity government on a partnership basis and agree on the administration of Gaza."

He advocated for Palestinians to be in charge of Gaza's reconstruction efforts.

Praising Erdogan's support for the Palestinian cause, Haniyeh expressed gratitude, saying, "President Erdogan's statement...is undoubtedly a source of pride for us and the Palestinian people."