Hamas leader Haniyeh returns to Qatar after official trip to Turkey

Head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has concluded his two-week trip to Turkey and returned to Qatar, the terrorist organization announced on Friday.

During his visit to Turkey, Haniyeh held official meetings with several prominent figures, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's foreign minister, and the leadership of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Contrary to earlier speculations suggesting a potential relocation, sources affiliated with Hamas informed "A-Sharq Al-Awast" that the organization's leadership has no intentions of leaving Qatar. Instead, Haniyeh's prolonged stay in Turkey reportedly came following an offer from President Erdogan. Despite recent indications of a strain in the relationship between Hamas and Qatar, the Hamas leadership remains committed to Qatar.

While in Turkey, Haniyeh engaged in a series of discussions with Palestinian and Arab officials, including a delegation from Algeria. Sources close to Hamas suggest that Haniyeh's presence in Turkey served multiple purposes, including discussions on Turkey's role in the region's future post-conflict and broader political engagement.

Haniyeh's trip and subsequent return to Qatar come amid ongoing geopolitical shifts and tensions in the Middle East. Hamas, labeled as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States and Israel, remains a significant player in the Palestinian territories and the broader regional dynamics.