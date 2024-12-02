Hezbollah attacks Israel with mortars; Israel refutes allegations of Lebanon ceasefire violations | LIVE BLOG
IDF drone killed a Lebanese man in the southern part of the country - report • Residents of areas still in Israeli control warned once again not to return until given green light by IDF
Israel - Hamas War day 423: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri accused Israel of more than 50 violations of the ceasefire struck last Wednesday. The Israeli military has placed the onus on Hezbollah operatives for violations, with the agreement retaining Israel's right to act against threats.
A report in Arabic media said that Hamas's leadership had left Qatar, although the terrorist organization said this was false.
Hezbollah confirms attack on IDF, says in retaliation for Israeli ceasefire violations
Biden 'devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra'
US President Joe Biden said he was "devastated and outraged" over the death of Israel-American Omer Neutra.
Full statement:
"Our hearts are heavy today. Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra, an American citizen, whose body Hamas has apparently been holding since they killed him during their brutal terrorist attack October 7.
"Omer was just 21 years old when he was taken by Hamas. He was serving as a tank commander in an Israel Defense Forces unit that was among the first to respond to Hamas’s campaign of cruelty— risking his life to save the lives of others. A Long Island native, Omer planned to return to the United States for college. He dreamed of dedicating himself to building peace.
"Less than a month ago, Omer’s mother and father joined me at the White House to share the pain they’ve endured as they prayed for the safe return of their son – pain no parent should ever know. They told me how Omer’s grandparents were Holocaust survivors and how their family’s strength and resilience has been carried through the generations.
"During this dark hour—as our nation joins Omer’s parents, brother, and family in grieving this tragic loss—we pray to find strength and resilience. And to all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong."
IDF confirms 2 projectiles fired by Hezbollah fell in open areas
6 days into ceasefire: Hezbollah attacks Israel's Mount Dov with mortar shells
Shin Bet thwarts 200 Iranian cyber attacks against Israelis
Hamas, Fatah move forward on running Gaza 'the day after' war - report
Comments by former defense minister draw condemnation from IDF
The IDF responded to claims by former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon, which said that the army is perpetrating "ethnic cleansing" in the Gaza Strip. In a statement, the military affirmed it operated in accordance with international law, and calling such statements as harmful to the IDF and its soldiers.
Politicians also slammed Ya'alon, with the Likud Party calling his comments "slanderous lies."
Former defense minister Yoav Gallant, who served in that position until being replaced last month, called Ya'alon's claim "a lie that helps our enemy and harms Israel." He urged Ya'alon to "take his words back and apologize to IDF fighters."
IDF says abductee Omer Neutra murdered by Gazan terrorists in captivity