Hamas militants kill Gaza civilians, publicly asserting brutal control

The Israeli army released footage from the Gaza Strip on Sunday showing a Palestinian brutally shot dead in public by what the military claims is a Hamas militant.\

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, General Ghassan Alian, released the footage via military channels. According to the official statement, the brutal execution took place last weekend in a Gaza City square, in front of witnesses. Israeli military authorities described the footage as "exceptional documentation" illustrating the Islamist movement's methods against its own population.

General Alian addressed the residents of Gaza directly in a statement – "Hamas, terrorists, and criminals are killing you and do not care about your lives," he said. "There is no difference between a dictator who kills in silence and a terrorist who massacres openly. Both are your enemies and the enemies of life."

Alian described the act as "a desperate, further, and failed attempt to sow public fear in order to preserve Hamas's rule, power, and governance, while cynically trampling on and exploiting the residents of Gaza for the survival of the Hamas terrorist regime and the preservation of its rule."

Meanwhile, the IDF is intensifying its operations in key flashpoints in Gaza, particularly in Jabalia and Khan Yunis. Military forces continue to reach areas where they were not previously present.