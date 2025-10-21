Hamas terror organization devastated but still dangerous- report

According to NBC, Hamas is estimated to still have between 10,000 and 20,000 operational fighters, despite losing around 20,000 militants since the beginning of the war.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim to have destroyed nearly 90% of the group’s rocket arsenal, along with the majority of its production and smuggling sites. A senior Israeli military official described the impact metaphorically: “We haven’t just taken away their fish, we’ve taken away their fishing rod.”

Despite these setbacks, former National Security Council head Gen. Giora Eiland cautioned that Hamas retains the ability to rapidly replenish its ranks, drawing in new recruits who, while less experienced, are highly motivated. He also noted that 70 to 80% of Hamas’s tunnel network remains intact.

Since the IDF’s withdrawal up to the “yellow line,” Hamas militants have resurfaced in the streets of Gaza, attempting to maintain a sense of normality while publicly executing Palestinians suspected of collaboration.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense says its current focus is on destroying the remaining tunnels as part of the gradual dismantling of Hamas’s military capabilities. Meanwhile, according to Israeli broadcaster Kan, Hamas is secretly working—through Arab mediators—to establish a post-conflict technocratic government, designed to preserve its influence over Gaza despite the organization’s battlefield losses.