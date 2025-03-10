Hamas mulling release of Edan Alexander in 'good faith' gesture to Trump

Hamas reportedly proposed releasing Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander “as a gesture of goodwill without a handover ceremony” to keep the channel of negotiations with Washington open, a Palestinian source on Monday told Sky News Arabia.

"Several meetings have already taken place in Doha, focusing on releasing one of the dual-nationality prisoners. We have dealt positively and flexibly, in a way that serves the interests of the Palestinian people," Hamas political advisor Taher Al-Nono told Reuters.

"We informed the American delegation that we don't oppose the release of the prisoner within the framework of these talks."

This comes after the US reached out to Hamas for direct talks, sidelining other mediators and Israel.

Alexander, 21, is reportedly being held under extremely precarious conditions. Based on testimonies collected from freed hostages by his family, he is imprisoned in an underground tunnel deprived of air and natural light. Witnesses report that he is suffering from severe malnutrition, resulting in significant weight loss.

Despite these trying circumstances, Alexander's former fellow captives underscore his remarkable mental strength and his constant attention to the well-being of other hostages. Testimonies also indicate that the hostage, kidnapped while wearing his IDF uniform, would have undergone particularly severe interrogations and acts of torture. He allegedly was kept handcuffed for much of his detention. Experts fear that his status as a soldier could result in him receiving harsher treatment than that inflicted on civilian hostages.

Last week, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff addressed journalists at the White House, indicating that US President Donald Trump demanded the release of Alexander as proof of Hamas's good faith in negotiations.

"Edan Alexander is very important to us, as all the hostages are, but Edan Alexander is an American, and he’s injured, so he’s a top priority for us," Witkoff said.

Edan Alexander is the last American hostage believed to be to still be alive. The other Americans are Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Gad Haggai and Judy Weinstein-Haggai.