Hamas must start returning hostage remains or face consequences within 48 hours, Trump warns

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas will have to start returning the bodies of deceased hostages within 48 hours or face consequences, U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday.

"Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not. Perhaps it has to do with their disarming, but when I said, “Both sides would be treated fairly,” that only applies if they comply with their obligations," Trump wrote. "Let’s see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely."

The U.S.-brokered deal has so far seen the release of the 20 living hostages who were held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian terrorists held by Israel, a handover of bodies of some deceased hostages and a partial pullout of Israeli troops. As things stand, remains of 13 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza.