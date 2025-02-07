Hamas names Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami as the hostages to be freed Saturday

Hamas provided a three-name list of hostages expected to be released Saturday as part of the fifth handover. The hostages, set to be released after 491 days in captivity, are Or Levy, 34, Eliyahu Sharabi, 53, and Ohad Ben Ami, 56.

On October 7, Sharabi was abducted by Palestinian jihadists from his Kibbutz Be’eri home along with his brother Yossi, who was murdered in captivity. Eli’s wife, Lian, and their teenage daughters Noya and Yahel were murdered in the massacre. It is unclear whether he is aware of his loved ones' fate.

Levy was abducted from the Nova music festival, while his wife Einav was murdered.

Ben Ami was taken from Be’eri along with his wife, Raz, who was released in the November 2023 hostage deal.