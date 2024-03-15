Hamas' new proposal details hostages-prisoners exchange

Hamas on Thursday gave its response on the ceasefire-hostage proposal after weeks of anticipation. The terrorist group said in a statement that it gave Egyptian and Qatari mediators a comprehensive proposal for a hostage deal that includes a ceasefire, release of Palestinian prisoners, delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, return of displaced Palestinians to their homes and a withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Strip.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that "Hamas' response was relatively positive and included for the first time the number of prisoners that Hamas demands to be released" for each of category of hostages who are to be freed during the first phase of the deal.

AP / Khalil Hamra 2019 ©

The said official reportedly added that the number is still too high, but The Israeli official added that the number of prisoners that Hamas demands is still too high, but "there is something to work with."

A deadline for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) withdrawal from Gaza would be agreed upon after the first stage, said the Hamas proposal.

Additionally, according to the senior Israeli officials cited by Axios, Israel received indications from the Qatari and Egyptian mediators that hinting towards a shift among Hamas' leadership that may lead to progress in the high-stake negotiations.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Meanwhile, in its public reaction, Israel's Prime Minister's office has labeled the new demands "baseless." Israel's war cabinet is to gather on Friday to address the new proposal.

The Hostages Families Forum headquarters releases a statement, urging the war cabinet not to postpone the deal. "For the first time, we can envision embracing them again, please grant us this right," said the statement.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Qatar and Egypt have reportedly significantly increased their pressure on Hamas, including threats from Doha to expel senior Hamas officials and freeze Hamas bank accounts.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766526841899151867 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• Netanyahu speaks with hostage families, talks Qatar's pressure >>

• Qatar proposed expelling Hamas leaders from Doha in talks with Blinken >>

• 'If it's not broken, why fix it?' – Gantz opposes admitting Sa'ar into war cabinet >>