Hamas 'not interested' in collapse of ceasefire - spokesman

Hamas said on Thursday it was committed to continuing the ceasefire and hostage release deal, despite an earlier declaration that it was postponing Saturday's release.

"We are not interested in the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. We are keen to implement it and for imposing full compliance by Israel," Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanou said.

"The mediators are exerting pressure to complete the full implementation of the agreement, oblige Israel to abide by the humanitarian protocol, and to resume the exchange process on Saturday," he said.

This comes as the Hamas delegation is still in Cairo "to address the obstacles placed by Israel and ways to fully implement the ceasefire agreement," Al-Qanou said.

Hamas made an announcement on Monday regarding the postponement, citing alleged Israeli violations.

This was met with outrage in Israel and the US, with President Donald Trump vowing that "all hell" will break loose if "all" the hostages aren't released on Saturday.

Israel echoed the sentiment, drafting reservists and reinforcing troops along the border to pressure Hamas with the threat of "intense fighting" resuming.