Hamas offers to give up rockets, to 'be under Egyptian supervision' | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 572: An Arab source told i24NEWS that Hamas has submitted to Egypt a proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip "in which it would give up its heavy weapons" such as rockets. Inn addition, it would give up on "tunnel digging, training, recruitment, development of warfare means and the like."

Hamas would be willing to deposit its stockpile, which includes medium and long-range missiles, "under the supervision and control of Egypt," said the source, based on senior sources in Hamas. "However, the organization refuses to deposit what it calls 'personal weapons' and 'defensive weapons,' including sniper weapons, explosives, and short-range rockets."

Hamas, according to the Arab source, "sees this as a defensive weapon, unlike the offensive weapon" of missiles. "Hamas has asked Egypt to promote this proposal to Israel."

i24NEWS reported last month that Hamas is conducting secret talks to promote a new strategy for the day after. According to reports in Arab media, the organization is prepared to give up civilian control in Gaza.

In Israel, Memorial Day is being held with a series of events throughout the country. At 11 am, a siren will sound for two minutes in honor of the slain who gave their lives to defend the country.

