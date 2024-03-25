Hamas official delinks ceasefire deal from hostage release, adds demands

Senior Hamas official, Hussam Badran, added a new condition to ceasefire and hostage release negotiations while delinking a hostage release from a deal, according to a statement on Monday reported by Palestinian and Arab media.

"Our priorities are stopping the aggression, bringing in aid, the return of the displaced, and a clear reconstruction plan, and not limited to the release of prisoners as promoted by the occupation," the Hamas officials was quoted as saying, referring to 134 hostages, including children as young as one-years-old as "prisoners."

Israel recently agreed to a new proposal formulated by mediators in Qatar, reportedly showing flexibility in demands for the return of displaced to northern Gaza and the amount of Palestinian prisoners released, which now awaited Hamas's official response.

The latest statement by Badran indicated that the terrorist organization Hamas increased its demands, with a new condition for a "clear reconstruction plan" in Gaza.

Furthermore, the statement alarmed Israeli media channels for the inclusion of "not limited to the release" of remaining hostages, who were abducted during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

However, the senior Hamas official accused Israel and the United States as "obstructing any agreement," during the presentation of new demands and refuting a release of hostages.