Hamas official denies reports of leadership relocation to Jordan

In a recent interview with the Iranian channel 'Al-Alam', Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of Hamas' political bureau, pushed back against rumors surrounding the potential relocation of Hamas leadership from Qatar, denouncing such claims as "media propaganda with no basis in reality."

Abu Marzook reaffirmed Hamas' commitment to its presence in Qatar, stating, "Most of the people in Hamas' leadership have Jordanian passports, and if they are forced to leave Qatar, they will move to Jordan," emphasizing the group's preparedness to adapt to changing circumstances.

Addressing ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange, Abu Marzook asserted Hamas' autonomy and determination to shape the conflict's outcome independently.

He declared, "We (Hamas) will determine the fate of the war, not the Zionist regime or the USA, who thought they could destroy Hamas in a week."

Moreover, Abu Marzook accused the United States of exerting pressure on Qatar to host the Hamas leadership, suggesting that American influence had prevented Hamas from relocating to Jordan, its purported "natural place."

He portrayed Hamas as a pivotal actor in the region's geopolitical landscape, asserting, "Hamas is taking part in a global war against the USA, other Western countries, and the Zionist entity."

In asserting Hamas' authority over the Rafah crossing, Abu Marzook challenged Israel and the United States, claiming that their attempts to disrupt operations at the crossing had failed.

He said, "Now they must coordinate with Hamas, as Hamas is the one that will shape the future."