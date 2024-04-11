Hamas official says ceasefire needed to locate hostages in Gaza

Amid ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in Cairo, a senior Hamas official emphasizes the critical need for a cessation of hostilities to facilitate the search for Israeli hostages held across the Gaza Strip.

Bassem Naim, a prominent Hamas figure, underscores the urgency of a ceasefire agreement, citing the necessity for "enough time and safety" to ascertain the fate of Israeli captives scattered throughout Gaza.

In a statement, Naim acknowledges the complex nature of the hostage situation, with individuals held in disparate locations by various groups, some potentially buried beneath rubble alongside casualties from recent conflict.

Part of the negotiation process, according to Naim, involves securing a ceasefire to enable comprehensive data collection and search operations. Hamas seeks access to heavy equipment to aid in these efforts, highlighting the humanitarian aspect of the ceasefire proposal.

The current negotiations, mediated by U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian officials, have been ongoing since Sunday, yet a breakthrough remains elusive.

The proposal put forth by mediators has not yielded tangible results thus far, prolonging the uncertainty surrounding the fate of the hostages.

Miriam Alster/Flash90

The hostage crisis began with the abduction of 129 individuals from Israel on October 7, with many still held captive in Gaza.

While Israel has confirmed the deaths of at least 34 hostages, both U.S. and Israeli officials have suggested that the actual number of casualties could be significantly higher.