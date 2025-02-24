Hamas official says 'impossible' to back October 7 knowing consequences

Mousa Abu Marzouk told the New York Times in an interview Monday that it was “impossible” for him to support the October 7 attack knowing the consequences that would befall the Gaza Strip.

Despite declaring victory over Israel and promises that more such attacks would be launched against Israel in the future, the head of Hamas’s foreign relations office said that “if it was expected that what happened would happen, there wouldn’t have been October 7.”

He still said that there was a “kind of victory” in Hamas surviving the Israeli offensive against the group in Gaza. That being said, he called it “unacceptable” to say that Hamas had won.

Abu Marzouk said Israel “lost control of itself and took revenge against everything. That is not a victory under any circumstances.”

Abu Marzouk also said that there was some leeway in the terrorist organization’s leadership to discuss the disarmament of the group in Gaza.

“We are ready to speak about every issue,” he said. “Any issue that is put on the table, we need to speak about it.”