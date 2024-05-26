Hamas official says talk of restarting negotiations 'not serious'

Osama Hamdan, a senior official in Hamas's political bureau, told Qatari news on Sunday that the terrorist organization did not take seriously reports of Israel attempting to restart negotiations for a hostage exchange.

Speaking to Al Araby news, he said that "so far the mediators have not informed us of anything." He said attempts to restart the negotiations were a plot by Israel "to gain time to avoid the accusations and pressures following the International Court of Justice decision," which called on Israel to halt its Rafah operation on Friday.

Citing a drafted deal that came short of Israeli demands, he said "we don't need a new negotation... if the Zionist entity is serious, then it will also agree to this document."

Ahead of Israel launching an operation in Rafah, Hamas agreed to a deal submitted by Egypt for a comprehensive ceasefire agreement that included the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a longterm peace, two conditions that Israel has stated it will not agree to.

"Today's talk about negotiations is not serious," he told Al Jazeera in a separate interview Saturday.

"There is no trust in any new proposals from Israel," he said. "Why accept a new Israeli proposal if there is a proposal agreed upon by the mediators and the Palestinian resistance?"