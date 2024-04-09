Hamas officially says will 'study' latest Israeli ceasefire proposal

In an official statement on Tuesday regarding ceasefire and hostage release negotiations, Hamas said it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators the latest Israeli proposal which did not meet any of its demands.

However, the terrorist organization added in the statement that it will study the proposal, described as “intransigent,” and deliver its response to the mediators.

The previous day, on Monday, conflicting reports and statement emerged on whether progress toward a deal had been made or if Hamas outright rejected the latest proposal.

Egyptian reports indicated progress had been made, while an American estimate offered a 60 percent chance of a deal, and an Israeli official told i24NEWS that were was "slight optimism" with "heavy" U.S. pressure.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant even remarked on the hostage negotiations while speaking to new recruits, saying "difficult decisions" would need to be made, "but there is another side that needs to agree to this."

Later in the evening Hamas' national relations head, Ali Baraka, was quoted as saying that the group "rejects the latest Israeli ceasefire offer."