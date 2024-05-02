Hamas: "Our to the Egyptian proposal should arrive by Thursday” | LIVE UPDATES

Hamas leaders said they were studying a ceasefire and hostage release proposal presented by Egyptian mediators and hoped to respond by Thursday, according to a statement the terror group sent to the Associated Press.

The current round of truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas appears to be serious, but the two sides remain far apart on a key issue: whether the war should end under the emerging deal. “It is very likely that tomorrow, Thursday, God willing, the mediators will receive a response,” the Hamas statement said.

Later, a senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, said in an interview with in an interview with Lebanese media Al-Manar, "we have made it clear that our position is negative regarding the current negotiations plan.” He said, “Israel is trying to blackmail us with the Rafah operation.”

David Azagury / U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel on Wednesday, holding a series of meetings with Israeli officials, while also planning to oversee the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

His day consisted of meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, during which Blinken emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group. He also met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.

To catch up on the full events from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war