Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome ICJ's Rafah ruling

The two main Palestinian factions, the jihadists of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, on Friday welcomed the International Court of Justice’s order for Israel to halt military operations in Rafah.

"We welcome the decision by the World Court that calls on the Zionist occupation forces to end its military aggression on Rafah. We believe it is not enough since the occupation aggression across the Gaza Strip and especially in northern Gaza is just as brutal and dangerous,” a Hamas official said.

"We call upon the U.N. Security Council to immediately implement this demand by the World Court into practical measures to compel the Zionist enemy to implement the decision. We welcome the court's request to allow investigation committees to reach the Gaza Strip to investigate acts of war of genocide against the Palestinian people and Hamas pledges to cooperate with investigation committees."

The PA said that "The presidency welcomes the decision issued by the International Court of Justice, which represents an international consensus on the demand to stop the all-out war on Gaza."