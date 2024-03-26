Hamas, PIJ terrorists disclose details on groups' use of hospitals and schools in Gaza

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Tuesday the statements made by terrorists on the use of hospitals, schools and other “similar places” as hiding spots to carry out their activities.

"About 600 to 1,000 Hamas operatives hiding in the hospital," one of the terrorists was quoted as saying about the Al Shifa hospital.

The investigation was led by the IDF's Unit 504, who also discovered details of the weapons being stored in the hospital area.

"The operatives are in all the buildings, scattered everywhere," a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist told the investigators about the terror groups' presence in the area.

During another interrogation, of an operative from Hamas, he spoke about the groups' use of civilian infrastructure, saying "Terrorists have no safe place to be except in hospitals, so they are in schools or similar places."

In addition, the IDF statement pointed out Hamas's organized infrastructure in the hospital, which has been used by the organization's senior officials for planning and directing terror attacks.