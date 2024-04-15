Hamas presented mediators on Sunday with a proposal for a permanent ceasefire and total withdrawal of the Israeli army (IDF) from Gaza, Haaretz reported on Monday

According to the report, the proposal presented by the terrorist organization Hamas would be implemented in three stages, each lasting six weeks, during which hostages would only be released on the second and third stages.

As such, no hostages would be returned during the first six weeks of such an agreement, though hostilities would need to be halted from day one. During the first phase, Hamas demanded the IDF halt its fighting, withdraw from all urban centers in the Gaza Strip and Palestinians would be allowed to return unhindered to the north.

After this initial 42-day period, Israel would be required to complete the withdrawal of all IDF troops from Gaza in a second phase. The reports did not specify whether full withdrawal would be required at the beginning or during this phase. Hamas would then reportedly agree to begin releasing elderly and sick hostages, as well as civilian women and female soldiers, but at a high price.

Hamas demanded that Israel release 30 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for each civilian hostage in the second phase of the agreement, and for each abducted female soldier another 50 prisoners would be released, including 30 serving life sentences.

In the third and final stage of the deal, a rehabilitation process for war-torn Gaza would begin and all abducted soldiers and men of fighting age would be released by Hamas, along with the bodies of those killed in captivity or on October 7.

"Hamas is making this 'phantom' proposal to save face. They know it will not be accepted, but they are trying to appease the frustration and anger of the mediators who have done so much. It is ridiculous even to consider it,” Raphaël Jerusalmy, a former IDF intelligence officer, told i24NEWS.