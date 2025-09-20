Hamas propaganda poster warns hostages would share fate of IDF airman missing since 1986

Recommended -

Hamas releases a psychological warfare image of 46 hostages plus Ron Arad—an Israel Air Force navigator missing since 1986—,describing them all as Ron Arad to suggest they would all share the airman's fate.

The image included the caption “Because of Netanyahu's intransigence and Zamir's submission; a farewell photo at the start of the operation in Gaza.”

Arad was captured by the Shiite group Amal in October 1986 after he was forced to eject from his fighter jet on a bombing mission over Lebanon. The pilot, Yishai Aviram, also ejected from the plane and managed to escape.

He was listed as missing in action for 31 years until until two intelligence reports by IDF intelligence and the Mossad concluded that he had died in 1988.

The latest artifact of psychological warfare from the jihadist group comes hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said that “very close” to 40 of the 48 remaining hostages in Gaza were likely dead adding, however, that Israel's operation to seize control of Gaza City might free them.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1969335462473945425 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

An Israeli official familiar with the matter clarified that Israel’s assessment hasn’t changed.