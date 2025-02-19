Hamas proposes all-in-all hostage release for permanent Gaza ceasefire

Hamas has declared itself "ready" on Tuesday to proceed with a mass release of all remaining hostages as part of the second phase of negotiations, in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem specified that any demand aiming to remove Hamas from Gaza or to disarm it would be "unacceptable."

This statement comes as six hostages are expected to be released on Saturday as part of the first phase of the agreement, and negotiations for the second phase are expected to begin soon, under the auspices of American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators.