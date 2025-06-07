Hamas publishes disturbing photo of Matan Zangauker, threatens to kill him

Hamas military spokesperson Abu Obeida published a disturbing photo of Israeli hostage Matan Zanguaker, warning IDF against conducting operations near the area where he's held.

"Urgent warning to those concerned... The occupation forces are besieging a place where the Zionist prisoner 'Matan Zangauker' is being held. We unequivocally affirm that the enemy will not be able to recover him alive. If this prisoner is killed during an attempt to free him, the occupation army will be responsible for his death, after we preserved his life for a year and eight months. He who warns is excused...," the statement read.