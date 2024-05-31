Hamas publishes video featuring voice of Israeli hostage Noa Argamani

Argamani's family asks media to avoid publishing the video, which represents psychological manipulation by Hamas

A kidnapped poster of Noa Argamani in Tel Aviv
A kidnapped poster of Noa Argamani in Tel Aviv AP Photo/Oded Balilty

The Palestinian terrorists of Hamas on Friday published a video featuring the voice of Israeli hostage Noa Argamani.

The Hostages & Missing Families Forum said that "a short while ago, Hamas released a video with the voice of Noa Argamani, who has been in Hamas captivity for 238 days. The Argamani family has requested not to broadcast the video."

