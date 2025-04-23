Hamas publishes video of hostage Omri Miran, 1st sign of life since 2024

Hamas published a video of Omri Miran on Wednesday, the first sign of life since 2014 after he kidnapped from Nahal Oz during the October 7 attack.

Miron is seen speaking to the camera, only the second time since his abduction that a sign of life has been received of him.

Omri Miron, 47, is a Shiatsu therapist and owner of a private clinic called "One Human," which operated in Nahal Oz until the events of October 7. His wife Lishay and their two daughters were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. For about three hours, the entire family was held at gunpoint, with an RPG aimed at them, all while a live Facebook broadcast showed their terror.

Courtesy of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum

At around 1:30 pm, in front of his family, Miran was separated from them and kidnapped to the Gaza Strip. During his captivity, two additional signs of life were received: the first through information passed on by hostages who were released, and the second being the video clip that was just published.