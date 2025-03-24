Hamas publishes video of hostages Elkana Bohbot, Yosef-Haim Ohana

The terror organization Hamas released a video on Monday featuring the first signs of life from the abductees Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Haim Ohana. Bohbot and Ohana reached out to freed hostage Ohad Ben Ami who was with them in captivity.

The Hostages and Missing Family Forum announced that the family of Elkana Bohbot confirm the release of the video that Hamas published a short time ago. It has been "535 days that Elkanah is enduring ongoing hell. The video shows that he is in a tough condition, he has lost a lot of weight due to prolonged starvation, he suffers from skin and breathing problems in addition to being asthmatic, and he hasn't seen the light of day for almost a year and a half!"

The forum added: "This video is yet another proof that Elkanah must return home to his family, to his wife Rebecca and their son Ram David. Elkanah is crying for help and begging not to be forgotten in the tunnels of hell. We appeal and beg to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the United States Trump - please think of him as your son, the father of your grandchild, who is waiting to see the light of day, hears the bombs of the IDF and is in constant fear for his life."

Bohbot, 36, a resident of Mevaseret Zion, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. He is married to Rebekah, and they have a 4-year-old child. Last month, captives who were released as part of a deal passed a note to Bohbot's family, also sending messages to his wife and son. It was reported that he was injured on October 7th and his condition is bad: "he hasn't seen daylight since".

Josef-Haim Ohana, a 24-year-old from Kiryat Malakhi, was kidnapped from the party site near Re'im, while aiding the injured. Last month, his aunt, Hana Mustronov, revealed that the family has clear indications that he is alive.

In the video, the two hostages implored Ohad Ben Ami, who they spent time with during his captivity, to speak out to demand their release in a hostage-prisoner exchange deal. Ben Ami later confirmed that he was held with the two.