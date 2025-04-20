Hamas pushes to recruit 30,000 fighters after losses to IDF - report

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has begun recruiting about 30,000 fighters in Gaza, the Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported on Sunday.

"The brigades have started to adopt guerilla warfare as part of a new strategy in the war," the report said.

The new terrorist recruits apparently lack military expertise, Al-Hadath said. During the war, the Qassam battalions lost many weapons in their possessions, particularly Armored Personnel Carriers and long-range missiles. The battalions recycle missile scrap to manufacturing charges, the report continued.

In parallel, i24NEWS learned from two Hamas officials serving in the organization's civil government that the terror organization is suffering a significant economic crisis. For two months, the salaries of thousands of officials have not paid. Dozens or even hundreds of them have already resigned, others were forced to give up their jobs, as their places were taken by members of Hamas's military arm who began to manage the civil offices during working hours.