Hamas rejects Egyptian ceasefire proposal, refuses to discuss disarming

Hamas refused an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire with Israel, citing the requirement that Palestinian factions disarm.

A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera on Monday that Egypt recently presented a new cease-fire proposal that includes a 45-day truce in exchange for the entry of food and shelter into the Gaza Strip.

Half of the Israeli hostages would be released in the first week, the Egyptian plan stipulated. Hamas is demanding that Israel end the war, but Cairo has made it clear in its proposal that any longterm end to the fighting depends on Hamas disarming.

On the other hand, Hamas asserted that its disarmament is not open for negotiation, and that the Israeli military must withdraw from Gaza.responded by stressing that any agreement must begin with a cease-fire and an Israeli withdrawal, not disarmament, which they say is not up for negotiation. According to the official, the proposal conditions extending the truce and continuing humanitarian aid on the return of all Israeli hostages – both living and deceased – by the end of the 45-day period.