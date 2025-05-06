Hamas rejects humanitarian aid distribution system proposed by Israel

Hamas on Monday strongly rejected the Israeli plan for distributing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, a central component of the new military operation approved by the Israeli security cabinet.

In an official statement, the terrorist movement expressed "its firm opposition to turning humanitarian aid into a tool of political extortion or having it subject to Israeli conditions."

The plan adopted by the Israeli government provides for the massive evacuation of the Gazan population from combat zones to the south of the enclave, while creating a separation between civilians and Hamas terrorists to allow the Israel Defense Forces greater freedom of action.

According to Hamas, the proposed mechanism "violates international law and allows Israel to evade its obligations under the Geneva Convention," while perpetuating "a policy of starvation and distraction" that would give Israel "additional time to commit genocide crimes." The organization also praised the stance of the United Nations and international organizations that oppose arrangements that it said do not respect basic humanitarian principles. Hamas insists that "only specialized international and governmental institutions, and not Israel or its agents, are authorized to manage and distribute aid."

The statement also asserts that Israel "deliberately causes famine and bears full responsibility for the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip." This stance comes as the official Israeli plan aims to "defeat and subdue Hamas, destroy its military and governmental capabilities, while exerting strong pressure to secure the release of all hostages."