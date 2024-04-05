Hamas rejects Israel's latest hostage release proposal

Hamas has reportedly declined Israel's latest counter-proposal in the ongoing negotiations concerning the release of hostages, as per CNN, citing a diplomat familiar with the discussions.

According to the diplomat, Hamas rejected the proposal, stating it failed to address their demands.

The organization believes that the Israeli offer lacks innovation and does not adequately address their requests.

The latest Israeli proposal fell short of meeting Hamas's key demands, including the unrestricted return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and a complete withdrawal of IDF troops from the Strip. The diplomat further revealed that Israel insisted on inspections for those returning to the north and refused to withdraw from central Gaza.

In light of the impasse, top officials are set to convene in Cairo over the weekend to continue ceasefire talks. Among those expected to attend are CIA Director William Burns, Israel's Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

The meeting signals a continued effort to seek a resolution to the ongoing hostilities and advance negotiations towards achieving a ceasefire agreement. As tensions persist, the international community remains closely engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict.