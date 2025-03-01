Hamas rejects Israeli plan to extend Phase 1 of ceasefire

Hamas, the Palestinian jihadist movement at war with Israel, announced that it rejected Israel’s “formulation” of an extension to the first phase of the hostage-ceasefire deal expiring on Saturday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1895899336871198906 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Twenty five living and eight dead Israeli hostages have been released under the first phase, along with five Thai workers.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told the Al-Arabiya TV channel talks regarding a second ceasefire phase were not currently ongoing.

On the heels of the Hamas announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly entered consultations with government and defense officials on the state of the deal.

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump announced it would support Israel is the course of its choosing.