Hamas says no talks while IDF operates in Gaza; Israel issues ultimatum

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, told AFP on Tuesday that the terror organization was not interested in ceasefire negotiations with Israel as long as military operations continue in the Gaza Strip.

"There is no sense in engaging in talks or considering new ceasefire proposals as long as the hunger war and extermination war continue in the Gaza Strip," Naim said.

This statement comes as Israel issued an ultimatum to the terrorist group on Monday, following a decision taken by the security cabinet on Sunday evening. According to this ultimatum, if Hamas does not accept the plan proposed by Israel, including the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a 45-day ceasefire, the military operation in Gaza will be significantly expanded.

Despite the bellicose statements, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry indicated on Tuesday that mediation efforts are continuing. A high-ranking Israeli political source clarified after the cabinet meeting that "the plan includes... the seizure and maintaining control over territories in Gaza, the displacement of the Gazan population to the south for its protection, preventing Hamas from distributing humanitarian aid, and launching powerful strikes against Hamas."

During this meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that this plan is effective because it can achieve the two main objectives: defeating Hamas and bringing back the hostages. "It differs from previous plans by shifting from targeted raids to the seizure of territories and maintaining control over them," he added.