Hamas releases 3rd video of hostage Elkana Bohbot | LIVE BLOG
The IDF is continuing its operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas infrastructure and terrorists
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas published a third video of hostage Elkana Bohbot, who was abducted from the Nova festival on October 7.
The Hostage Families Forum requested that Israeli media refrain from publishing the video or stills from it pending approval from the family.
IDF releases footage of latest strikes targeting Hamas infrastructure and terrorists
https://x.com/i/web/status/1913623595957248394
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 0 comments