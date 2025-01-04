Hamas releases proof-of-life video of Israeli hostage Liri Albag

The terror group issues another psychological warfare video

The Palestinian terrorists of Hamas on Saturday released a video showing signs of life from Israeli hostage Liri Albag. 

Albag's family requested media not to share the video or images from it, asking journalists to respect their privacy at this moment. 

Albag, 20, is a surveillance soldier stationed at the Nahal Oz base, was abducted on October 7 by Palestinian jihadists.

