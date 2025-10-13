Hamas publishes list of living hostages to be released today

Hamas has released a list to the media of the living hostages they will be handing over to the Red Cross in the coming hours.

These hostages will be returning to Israel as part of the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal after over two years in Hamas captivity in Gaza, where they were captured and taken hostage on October 7.

The list of names includes the following:

1- Bar Abraham Kupershtein

2- Evyatar David

3- Yosef-Chaim Ohana

4- Segev Kalfon

5- Avinatan Or

6- Elkana Bohbot

7- Maxim Herkin

8- Nimrod Cohen

9- Matan Zangauker

10- David Cunio

11- Eitan Horn

12- Matan Angrest

13- Eitan Abraham Mor

14- Gali Birman

15- Ziv Birman

16- Omri Miran

17- Alon Ohel

18- Guy Gilboa-Dalal

19- Rom Braslavski

20- Ariel Cunio