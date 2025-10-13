Hamas publishes list of living hostages to be released today
Hamas has released a list to the media of the living hostages they will be handing over to the Red Cross in the coming hours.
These hostages will be returning to Israel as part of the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal after over two years in Hamas captivity in Gaza, where they were captured and taken hostage on October 7.
The list of names includes the following:
1- Bar Abraham Kupershtein
2- Evyatar David
3- Yosef-Chaim Ohana
4- Segev Kalfon
5- Avinatan Or
6- Elkana Bohbot
7- Maxim Herkin
8- Nimrod Cohen
9- Matan Zangauker
10- David Cunio
11- Eitan Horn
12- Matan Angrest
13- Eitan Abraham Mor
14- Gali Birman
15- Ziv Birman
16- Omri Miran
17- Alon Ohel
18- Guy Gilboa-Dalal
19- Rom Braslavski
20- Ariel Cunio