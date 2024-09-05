Hamas releases murdered hostage video in psychological terrorism

The family of Carmel Gat permitted the chilling video released by Hamas to be released on Wednesday, the latest psychological terror produced by the group.

"I am Carmel, 39 years old from Be'eri, I was kidnapped from my parents' house on October 7 and I don't know what's going on," said Gat. "I am held captive without enough food or water, and mainly without knowing if I will get out of here alive."

"I plead with the State of Israel and its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, please stop this abandonment and bring us back home," she added, "I appeal to the citizens of Israel to continue fighting to bring us back, don't give up on us. And my dear family, I hope I have a family to return to, I love you."

Gil Dickman, Carmel's nephew, said that it was "moving to hear her voice. Heartbreaking to hear that she did not know that her father, brother, and niece were saved and that her sister-in-law returned in a deal. In July, Netanyahu said 'no' to a deal that could have saved Carmel from a murderer - and sentenced Carmel to death. His complete failure leads to the murder of more abductees. We need a deal now, before it's too late."