IDF is continuing its counterterrorism operations in the Gaza Strip, blowing up munitions depots
The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on Saturday released the latest sadistic hostage video, this time featuring once more Maxim Herkin.
The publication of the video Israeli media subject to the family's approval.
Meanwhile the Israeli military continued its counterterrorism operations in the Shuja'iyya area, destroying terrorist infrastructure, eliminating dozens of jihadists and seizing numerous munitions. Additionally, the forces demolished a weapons depot belonging to Hamas.
Israel is considering establishing a field hospital in Syria, according to i24NEWS' defense correspondent Inon Yttach. Security sources claim that the warning strikes in Syria are effective - but are preparing for a large number of casualties if the fighting intensifies. The medical center will be adjusted according to the number of wounded.
Drone headed toward Israel from the east shot down by air defenses
Netanyahu pushes back a scheduled trip to Azerbaijan citing 'developments' in Gaza, Syria