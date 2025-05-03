The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on Saturday released the latest sadistic hostage video, this time featuring once more Maxim Herkin.

The publication of the video Israeli media subject to the family's approval.

Meanwhile the Israeli military continued its counterterrorism operations in the Shuja'iyya area, destroying terrorist infrastructure, eliminating dozens of jihadists and seizing numerous munitions. Additionally, the forces demolished a weapons depot belonging to Hamas.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1918667168956215749 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .