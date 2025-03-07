Hamas releases propaganda video showing signs of life from hostage Matan Angrest

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas released on Friday their latest propaganda video, this time featuring signs of life from hostage Matan Angrest.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1898012132441980961 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Angrest's family made the following statement:

“We are shaken by the video we just saw, in which we see our Matan looking drained and desperate after 518 days in Hamas’ tunnels. Beyond the severe psychological state evident in the footage, his right hand is non-functional, his eyes and mouth are asymmetrical, and his nose is broken—according to testimonies from those who have returned, all due to interrogations and torture in captivity. What more proof is needed to understand that time has run out?"

“We ask of you, President Trump, to continue fighting for our Matan and all 58 other hostages with the same unwavering commitment and relentless determination. We must not stop until the deal is completed—only when the last hostage comes home.”