Hamas releases psychological terror video featuring Guy Gilboa-Dalal, another hostage

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on Friday released a psychological terror video featuring hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal and another hostage who have been in captivity for 700 days.

At the request of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the video or parts of it will only be published after the families give their approval. In the video, Gilboa Dalal states that he is in Gaza City. The family of the other hostage seen in the video requested that his name be withheld from publication at this time.