Hamas releases psychological warfare video of captive IDF soldier Idan Alexander

The jihadists of Hamas on Saturday released a video of 20-year-old Idan Alexander, an Israeli-American lone soldier abducted during the October 7 terrorist attack and held captive in Gaza. The video represents the latest example of the terror group's use of psychological warfare.

In the clip, an emaciated-looking Alexander calls on the U.S. and Israeli governments to work for his release.

The Hostage Family Forum said it urges "both current and incoming U.S. administrations to exhaust every possible option and leverage every form of pressure—the hostages' lives hang by a thread."