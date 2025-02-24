Hamas reportedly ready to compromise on hostage 'ceremonies' in exchange for prisoners | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 507: Hamas spokesman Hamza Qassem indicated that the terror group is willing to compromise on the humiliating ceremonies to secure the release of the Palestinian prisoners.

"We are ready to accept the mediators' offer on everything related to the hostage release ceremony in order to end the crisis and lead to the release of Palestinian prisoners," he reportedly said.

US President Donald Trump released a video of Hamas captivity survivor Israeli-American Keith Siegel, which called on the president to continue and release everyone who remains in the Gaza Strip.

In the backdrop of the negotiations for the second phase of the hostage deal, a huge rally was held in Central Park in New York, where families of the hostages spoke. At the same time, a demonstration was held in the city in memory of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after his funeral. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rejected any proposal to force people to emigrate from Gaza.

Hamas announced that a Hamas leadership delegation, led by senior official Osama Hamdan, attended the funerals of Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine.

Palestinians in Gaza reported that the IDF opened fire in the Zeitoun neighborhood and in Rafah.

