Hamas reportedly recruited thousands of fighters during 2-month ceasefire

During a closed session of the Israeli Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, representatives from security services revealed that Hamas reportedly recruited about 20,000 men since the start of the war. Even more troubling, several thousand of them are believed to have joined the organization during the ceasefire period of the last two months. The IDF has recently detected a resurgence of military preparations in the Gaza Strip, signaling a possible intensification of the conflict. These activities include "the recruitment of hundreds of new fighters, the distribution of arms, the establishment of defensive positions, and the restoration of command structures" damaged during earlier phases of the conflict.

On Monday, national broadcaster Kan reported that Israel had identified "unusual activity" in Gaza, potentially indicative of attack preparations. Throughout the night, a large air operation identified more than 30,000 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists redeployed across Palestinian territory. According to Israeli estimates, although Hamas has lost more than 20,000 fighters since the war began, the organization is actively continuing its recruitment efforts and restoration of its operational capacities.

This information sheds new light on the Israeli decision to launch a surprise offensive against Gaza on Tuesday, bringing an end to nearly two months of ceasefire and opening a new phase in this conflict.