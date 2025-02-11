Hamas responds to Trump: 'Threats will only complicate matters' | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 494: US President Donald Trump threatened that "all hell will break loose" if Hamas refuses to release all hostages it is holding by Saturday at noon. This comes after Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida said that the terror group was postponing the next hostage release, citing alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

Israel's security is due to meet over the development, with the IDF and security forces placed on high alert.

The family of the hostages Gali and Ziv Berman from Kibbutz Kfar Aza was informed that they had received a sign of life from them. Sadly, the family of Shlomo Mansour, the oldest captive at 86 years of age, was informed that he had been murdered on October 7 – his body is still held in the Gaza Strip.

Despite questions of the ceasefire continuing, hundreds of aid trucks made their way into Gaza overnight.

