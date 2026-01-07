Hamas resumes search for body of Ran Gvili | LIVE BLOG
Anti-Hamas armed group claims deadly raid in Rafah
A Gaza-based militia opposed to Hamas says it killed two Hamas operatives and detained another during a raid in Rafah, highlighting growing internal challenges to Hamas control in areas under Israeli military oversight.
Families of hostages welcome eenewed search for Ran Gvili, back firm stance on Rafah crossing
The Families’ Headquarters for the Return of the Kidnapped and the Gvili family welcomed the resumption of search efforts for Ran Gvili in Gaza, while voicing support for Israel’s decision to keep the Rafah Crossing closed until Hamas fulfills its obligations and secures his return.
Oversight commission on the ceasefire in Lebanon to examine the plan to disarm Hezbollah
The commission tasked with overseeing the ceasefire in Lebanon will meet in the south of the country. Lebanese media report that at this meeting, the parties will discuss the report the Lebanese army will submit tomorrow to the government in Beirut regarding the progress of the Hezbollah disarmament plan in the areas south of the Litani River. Lebanese political sources told the Lebanese newspaper Nida al-Watan that they believe the Israeli army will continue to exert pressure on the ground and may intensify and expand its operations in the coming hours, in anticipation of tomorrow's Lebanese government meeting, the agenda of which will be dominated by the presentation of the Lebanese army's monthly report on Hezbollah disarmament.
A Hamas delegation to travel to Cairo next week to discuss the second phase of the agreement
A Hamas delegation will travel to Cairo next week to discuss the second phase, the opening of the Rafah crossing, and the composition of the technocrats' committee.
Hamas resumes search for kidnapped Israeli pilot Ran Gvili
Hamas has restarted efforts to locate kidnapped pilot Ran Gvili near Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, while a delegation is scheduled to travel to Cairo next week to continue negotiations on the Rafah Crossing and the formation of a technocratic committee, an Israeli source confirmed to i24NEWS.