Hamas resumes search for body of Ran Gvili | LIVE BLOG

Oversight commission on the ceasefire in Lebanon to examine the plan to disarm Hezbollah

The commission tasked with overseeing the ceasefire in Lebanon will meet in the south of the country. Lebanese media report that at this meeting, the parties will discuss the report the Lebanese army will submit tomorrow to the government in Beirut regarding the progress of the Hezbollah disarmament plan in the areas south of the Litani River. Lebanese political sources told the Lebanese newspaper Nida al-Watan that they believe the Israeli army will continue to exert pressure on the ground and may intensify and expand its operations in the coming hours, in anticipation of tomorrow's Lebanese government meeting, the agenda of which will be dominated by the presentation of the Lebanese army's monthly report on Hezbollah disarmament.