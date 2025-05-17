'Hamas returns to negotiating table, lowering demands, as IDF steps up offensive' | LIVE BLOG

Israel's Defense Minister Katz says the opening salvo of Operation Gideon's Chariots made Hamas rethink its strategy

IDF artillery fires into the Gaza Strip
Israel's Defense Minister Katz said on Saturday that the opening salvo of Operation Gideon's Chariots hours earlier triggered a rethink on behalf of Gazans jihadists, compelling them to return to hostage talks with lowered demands. 

Palestinians reported "dozens" of fatalities after Israel Defense Force (IDF) launched a sweeping offensive that included ground troops closing in on key strategic enclaves under the cover of heavy artillery fire and airstrikes. 

In a statement, the military stated that it had “launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas." 

IDF blows up another Hamas tunnel in Gaza 

Hamas confirms it's discussing 'all issues without preconditions' with Israel in Doha 

“Residents of Gaza, the IDF is coming”: IDF drops leaflets in Gaza 

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF took out a Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon, whose activity was in violation of ceasefire terms 

