'Hamas returns to negotiating table, lowering demands, as IDF steps up offensive' | LIVE BLOG

Israel's Defense Minister Katz said on Saturday that the opening salvo of Operation Gideon's Chariots hours earlier triggered a rethink on behalf of Gazans jihadists, compelling them to return to hostage talks with lowered demands.

Palestinians reported "dozens" of fatalities after Israel Defense Force (IDF) launched a sweeping offensive that included ground troops closing in on key strategic enclaves under the cover of heavy artillery fire and airstrikes.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1923483883808395438 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a statement, the military stated that it had “launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas."