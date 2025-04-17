Hamas reviewing details of Israeli ceasefire proposal | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 559: Egyptian sources told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that "there is progress towards reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip." However, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the terrorist organization "will not go to a deal under the current conditions," stressing the demand for an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and clarifying that Hamas's disarmament cannot be discussed.

The IDF attacked southern Lebanon overnight, striking Hezbollah terror infrastructure.

